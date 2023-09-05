Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

HPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Stories

