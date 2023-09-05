HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $68,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after buying an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $551.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.19. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

