Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) and Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Head to Head Analysis

Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) and Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Product Center Public and Tile Shop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Product Center Public N/A N/A N/A $0.26 1.50 Tile Shop $394.70 million 0.68 $15.70 million $0.29 20.90

Tile Shop has higher revenue and earnings than Home Product Center Public. Home Product Center Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tile Shop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Product Center Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Home Product Center Public and Tile Shop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Home Product Center Public and Tile Shop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Product Center Public N/A N/A N/A Tile Shop 3.34% 11.23% 3.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Home Product Center Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Tile Shop shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Tile Shop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tile Shop beats Home Product Center Public on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Product Center Public



Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in goods and materials for construction, extension, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and range of related services. It also offers 3D, installation, maintenance, home makeover, cleaning, warehousing, and distribution services. In addition, the company leases space. Home Product Center Public Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

About Tile Shop



Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name; accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

