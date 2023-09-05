HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,334 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,222,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 660,866 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1,146.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 169,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 155,941 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $543.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

