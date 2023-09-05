HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,011 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. TIAA FSB increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,796,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,034,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,231,000 after purchasing an additional 97,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

