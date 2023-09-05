HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 459,692 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 459,692 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,197,000 after buying an additional 474,164 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.