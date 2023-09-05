HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,277,920,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.