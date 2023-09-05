HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 133,122 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,122 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,788 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 484,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,850,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.