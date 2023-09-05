HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7,471.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

