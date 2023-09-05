HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,581,000 after buying an additional 822,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,951.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 518,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average is $101.25. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.18.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

