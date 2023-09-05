HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

