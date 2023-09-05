HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,118 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,040,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at $28,040,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

