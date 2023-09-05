HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,182 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $57,540,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 479.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 411,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 114,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.9 %

VAC opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average is $129.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.