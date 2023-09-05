HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,061,000 after purchasing an additional 471,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $205.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $209.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.