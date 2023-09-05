HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 861,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 10.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $124,657.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 368,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $990 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTTR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

