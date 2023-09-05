HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Masco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

