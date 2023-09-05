HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 281.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,338 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

