HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

