HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,045.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

