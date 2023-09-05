HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GBDC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.61. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.10.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $154.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.58%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

