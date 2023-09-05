HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,577 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.