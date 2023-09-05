HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.13 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

