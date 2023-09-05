HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.08 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $211.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $214.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.97.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.