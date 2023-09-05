HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

