HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

OUNZ opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

