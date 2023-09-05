HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.39 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,283 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $209.96 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average of $188.64.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

