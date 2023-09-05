HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 134.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 179.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.18 and its 200 day moving average is $140.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

