HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,887 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,562,000 after buying an additional 4,863,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 572,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 246,469 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 15.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 551,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 71,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 859.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,592 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

PNOV opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

