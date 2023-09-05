HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 247,697 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Spok in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Spok by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 535,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Spok by 79.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $285.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Spok Announces Dividend

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

