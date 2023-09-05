HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 672.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 96,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 87,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 83,820 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

URNM opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.