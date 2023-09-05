HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

