Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HFWA shares. Stephens upped their price target on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

