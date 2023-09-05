Head to Head Survey: Clorox (NYSE:CLX) vs. Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ESSYY)

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) and Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ESSYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clorox and Essity AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clorox $7.39 billion 2.60 $149.00 million $1.19 130.45 Essity AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clorox has higher revenue and earnings than Essity AB (publ).

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clorox 7 6 1 0 1.57 Essity AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clorox and Essity AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Clorox currently has a consensus target price of $150.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.13%. Given Clorox’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Clorox is more favorable than Essity AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Clorox and Essity AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clorox 2.02% 163.56% 10.56% Essity AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Clorox shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clorox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clorox beats Essity AB (publ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States. The Household segment provides cat litter products under the Fresh Step and Scoop Away brands; bags and wraps under the Glad brand; and grilling products under the Kingsford brand in the United States. The Lifestyle segment offers dressings, dips, seasonings, and sauces primarily under the Hidden Valley brand; natural personal care products under the Burt's Bees brand; and water-filtration products under the Brita brand in the United States. The International segment provides laundry additives; home care products; water-filtration systems; digestive health products; grilling products; cat litter products; food products; bags and wraps; natural personal care products; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products internationally primarily under the Clorox, Ayudin, Clorinda, Poett, Pine-Sol, Glad, Brita, RenewLife, Ever Clean and Burt's Bees brands. It sells its products primarily through mass retailers; grocery outlets; warehouse clubs; dollar stores; home hardware centers; drug, pet, and military stores; third-party and owned e-commerce channels; and distributors, as well as a direct sales force The Clorox Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. The company's personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services. Its personal care products also comprise medical solutions that include surgical tapes, retention bandages, surgical/post-operation dressings, adhesive bandages and plasters, and advanced wound care products; phlebology products, such as compression stockings, medical compression garments, and lymphology products; and fracture management products that include cast tapes, splinting materials, casting accessories, and physiotherapy and orthopedic soft goods and braces. In addition, the company offers consumer tissue products, including toilet paper, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues, wet wipes, and napkins. Further, it provides hygiene solutions that include toilet paper, paper hand towels, napkins, hand soaps and lotions, hand sanitizers, dispensers, cleaning and wiping products, and Internet of Things sensor technology products, as well as related service and maintenance to companies and office buildings, universities, healthcare facilities, industries, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, and other public venues. The company markets its personal care products primarily under the TENA, Jobst, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Nosotras, and Saba, as well as other retailer's brands; consumer tissue products primarily under the Edet, Lotus, Regio, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa, and retailer brands; and professional hygiene products under the TORK brand. Essity AB (publ) was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

