Head to Head Survey: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) vs. GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) and GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI&T and GEMALTO NV/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CI&T alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million 1.79 $24.39 million $0.24 23.67 GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.45 $72.13 million N/A N/A

GEMALTO NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

CI&T has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CI&T and GEMALTO NV/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 2 1 0 2.33 GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than GEMALTO NV/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and GEMALTO NV/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 7.29% 19.35% 8.97% GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CI&T beats GEMALTO NV/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About GEMALTO NV/S

(Get Free Report)

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.