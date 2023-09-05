Head to Head Review: Amprius Technologies (AMPX) versus Its Rivals

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Amprius Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amprius Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Amprius Technologies Competitors 108 490 1043 13 2.58

Profitability

Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 189.55%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Amprius Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -736.16% -40.81% -33.92% Amprius Technologies Competitors -982.55% -18.14% -15.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amprius Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million -$17.33 million -13.49 Amprius Technologies Competitors $693.96 million $8.30 million 1.75

Amprius Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Amprius Technologies rivals beat Amprius Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

