Head to Head Contrast: Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) versus Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Onyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -13.44% -8.33% -2.43% Onyx N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Onyx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.46 -$292.80 million ($0.42) -17.07 Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Borr Drilling and Onyx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Onyx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Borr Drilling.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Borr Drilling and Onyx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75 Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Borr Drilling currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.52%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Onyx.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Onyx

Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. The company was formerly known as Crown Energy Corporation. Onyx Corp. is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

