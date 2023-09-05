Head-To-Head Contrast: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) vs. LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -90.36% LENSAR -51.00% -49.79% -33.37%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nemaura Medical and LENSAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 163.57 -$14.14 million ($0.51) -0.89 LENSAR $35.36 million 1.08 -$19.91 million ($1.84) -1.84

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nemaura Medical and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 838.60%. LENSAR has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.69%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than LENSAR.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats LENSAR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About LENSAR

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.