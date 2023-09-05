Head-To-Head Comparison: VinFast Auto (VFS) versus Its Peers

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 688 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VinFast Auto to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -57.30% -66.05% -1.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 111 587 863 15 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VinFast Auto and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 37.24%. Given VinFast Auto’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VinFast Auto and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 163.90 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.25 billion $28.60 million 50.54

VinFast Auto’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

