Head-To-Head Analysis: Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) vs. Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ohmyhome shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Real Brokerage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -4.71% -120.34% -43.05% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $381.76 million 0.86 -$20.58 million ($0.13) -14.00 Ohmyhome $5.24 million 5.24 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares Real Brokerage and Ohmyhome’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ohmyhome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Brokerage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Real Brokerage and Ohmyhome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ohmyhome beats Real Brokerage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

