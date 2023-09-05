Head-To-Head Analysis: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) & Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Morningstar pays out 283.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Patria Investments pays out 129.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morningstar has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Patria Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morningstar and Patria Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.87 billion 5.35 $70.50 million $0.53 442.63 Patria Investments $258.90 million 3.06 $92.96 million $0.77 18.96

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Patria Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Morningstar. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

57.0% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Morningstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Morningstar has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Morningstar and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Patria Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67

Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Morningstar.

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 1.18% 12.16% 4.26% Patria Investments 37.85% 33.50% 16.96%

Summary

Patria Investments beats Morningstar on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans. It also provides Morningstar Data that offers data and research to asset managers, redistributors, and wealth managers; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service to reduce compliance risk, as well as offers asset-allocation services; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research, investment planning, and portfolio analysis platform; and Morningstar.com, a data, editorial, and research content product, as well as Morningstar Office. In addition, the company offers Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products and other portfolios; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. Further, it provides Morningstar Research; DBRS Morningstar; and Morningstar Sustainalytics, as well as a mobile application, CRM integrations, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions through PitchBook. The company serves financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors, as well as issuers of securities. Morningstar, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Patria Investments

(Get Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.