HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 232.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RLYB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rallybio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -2.02.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 722,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rallybio by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 102,127 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rallybio by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 381,291 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Rallybio by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 760,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 34,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 386,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

