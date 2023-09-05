HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.74 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

HashiCorp stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.12.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,767.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,005 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after buying an additional 1,400,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,527,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

