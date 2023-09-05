Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 49.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 80.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 97.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 934,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,199,000 after buying an additional 140,214 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.41. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAS

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.