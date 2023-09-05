Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPI opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $277.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,350 shares of company stock worth $6,405,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

