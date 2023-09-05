Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTY opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $36.49.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

