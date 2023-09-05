Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 2.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 935,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Gentherm by 1,353.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 67,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $155,935.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at $789,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $155,935.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at $789,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Up 0.3 %

THRM opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 172.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

