Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

