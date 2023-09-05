Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMAB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $932.50.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

GMAB opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 170,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

