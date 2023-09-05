Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Friedman Industries

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,347.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,347.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Durga D. Agrawal purchased 5,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,084.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $197,190. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Friedman Industries by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

