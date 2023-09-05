Fmr LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,719,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $73,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Articles

